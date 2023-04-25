Milwaukee Bucks will receive Miami Heat for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It's the least likely scenario for even the most optimistic Miami Heat fans. The leaders of the Eastern Conference, one of the main favorites to win the title. The team that was the strongest throughout the regular season is only one game away from being eliminated by the last qualified teams.

Undoubtedly, the series looks very bad for the Milwaukee Bucks, favorites to advance to the Conference semifinals. Although it was expected that it would not be easy, this 1-3 was not in anyone's calculations. Now they need to win 3 straight games or else the Miami Heat will pull off the feat.

When will Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin will take place this Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBA TV.


