Miami Heat will visit New York Knicks for the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New York Knicks will receive Miami Heat in what will be the Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks online free in the US on DirecTV Stream]

After winning one of the first two games that took place in New York (specifically, Game 1) the Miami Heat knew that it would be important to become strong at home in order to eliminate the New York Knicks. And that was exactly what they did.

In Miami, they won Games 3 and 4, to make the series 3-1, so they need to win just one more to be in the conference finals. For the New York Knicks there is no more margin for error: they must win three straight games or they will be eliminated.

When will Miami Heat vs New York Knicks be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Miami Heat and New York Knicks at the Madison Square Gardens, New York City will take place this Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Miami Heat and New York Knicks can be watched in the United States on DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other options: TNT.

