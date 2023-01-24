Milwaukee Bucks will face Denver Nuggets for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Denver Nuggets will visit Milwaukee Bucks for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

A very interesting duel will take place when one of the best teams in the East Conference against the West leader. The Milwaukee Bucks, with a 30-17 record they are only defeat below the 30-16 of the Philadelphia 76ers, who now occupies the second place of the standings. Bucks look for that place and for this they must win.

But it will not be easy since its rivals are the best team in the West Conference, and those who have the second best record of the entire NBA. The Denver Nuggets are also 9-1 in their last 10 games, and want to continue with this good performance to ensure first place.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Wednesday, January 25 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ALT.

