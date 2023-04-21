Miami Heat will face Milwaukee Bucks for the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Miami Heat will receive Milwaukee Bucks in what will be the Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This first round series began as a big surprise, as the favorites and leaders of the Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, began with a loss before the Miami Heat, a tough team but who was the underdog.

In the second game, the Wisconsin franchise seemed to come back to its best self to earn a categorical 138-122 victory. Now they will go in search of getting 2-1. On the Miami Heat side, they have two home games, and having won one away, it will be important that they can prevail at home.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida will take place this Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

