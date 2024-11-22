NFL News: Terrell Owens issues warning to Deebo Samuel about his 49ers performance

The San Francisco 49ers have faced criticism from all sides, but this time, it was Terrell Owens who directed part of his message at Deebo Samuel, urging him to improve his performance as the team heads into the crucial stretch of the season.

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 12 with a 5-5 record after a tough home loss last week, and criticism of the team has been coming from all directions. One voice that didn’t hold back was former 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens, who used the opportunity to send a strong message to Deebo Samuel about his performance this season.

Owens, who played for the 49ers from 1996 to 2003, earning multiple Pro Bowl honors and leading in various stats during his time in San Francisco, shared his candid assessment. “Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo’s standards,” Owens said. “It seems like he’s more focused on his pregame attire than he is actually the game. So again, if we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. Just kind of tongue in cheek with that.”

This season, Deebo Samuel has struggled to deliver the impact he’s known for, with just 490 yards, one touchdown, and 33 receptions so far. He has surpassed 100 receiving yards in only two games and was limited to just 22 yards on four receptions from seven targets in the recent loss to the Seahawks. Samuel’s lack of production has been a notable factor in the 49ers’ offensive challenges.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: 49ers vs Jets: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Owens Weighs in on Brock Purdy

Terrell Owens also addressed the situation with quarterback Brock Purdy, who has faced scrutiny for opting to run the ball more often in recent games. Owens defended Purdy, attributing the change to external factors rather than the quarterback’s decision-making.

“You’re only going to go and do things that you’re comfortable with,” Owens said. “If the line, the protection is breaking down, if receivers aren’t getting open… he either has to get out of the pocket and try to make plays with his feet. But if they are open, of course he’s going to throw the ball. I don’t think he’s just running just to be running. I’m sure there’s a lot of things that factor into why he’s taking off more now.”