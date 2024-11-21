Dennis Rodman’s son DJ reveals what he wants to imitate (and what not) from his father

DJ Rodman Jr. is continuing his basketball journey with the Capital City Go-Go, and he recently discussed how he deals with living in his father’s shadow.

DJ Rodman Jr. is carving his own path in the NBA G League with the Capital City Go-Go. The 2023-2025 season has seen him average 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. However, he doesn’t necessarily want to follow the same steps as his dad, NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

In an interview with Andscape, Rodman said, “I don’t necessarily talk to him [his father] as much as everyone thinks I do.” In that sense, he also said that he doesn’t want to replicate his father’s lifestyle.

“Just because I’m around him doesn’t mean I’m going to go out and party every single night… I prefer to stay home with my girlfriend and play video games,” he told the outlet. However, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t take any inspiration from his father.

“He didn’t have a problem guarding the best guy,” DJ Jr. said about his on-court mentality. “I plan on having that same mentality when it comes to being a player on the court,” he said, while admitting that he has watched countless hours of footage to study his father’s technique.

DJ Rodman #10 playing for USC Trojans on January 17, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona ( Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Now, playing in the NBA G league alongside Jayden Hardaway, son of Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, he relies on the challenge to carve his own path. “We’re going to try our hardest to be different and carve our own path even though, of course, we’re always going to have that cloud over our head,” he concluded.

A Family of Athletes

Rodman comes from a strong athletic background. His sister, Trinity Rodman, is a gold medal-winning soccer player for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League.

While at Washington State University (2019-2023), he averaged a respectable 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in his final season. Following this, he transferred to USC, joining a media-frenzy-inducing roster headlined by Bronny James and Isaiah Collier.

