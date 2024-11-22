NFL News: Tyreek Hill makes something clear about Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins mindset

The Miami Dolphins face critical upcoming games, and Tyreek Hill revealed the team’s mindset heading into the next few weeks. He also spoke candidly about Tua Tagovailoa's progress this season.

The Miami Dolphins are riding a two-game winning streak after a much-needed Week 11 victory, which has provided a brief respite for the team. However, Tyreek Hill recently pointed out that while the win was important, the Dolphins still have their “backs against the wall.” He also took the opportunity to address Tua Tagovailoa’s improvements this season.

Speaking about the Dolphins‘ mindset, Hill emphasized that every game is critical as they fight for a playoff spot despite their 4-6 record. “We’re in playoff football right now. We got to continue to play ball, can’t lose a game… our backs are against the wall,” Hill said. This urgency has shaped the team’s preparation as they gear up for key matchups ahead.

Hill noted that practices have been intense and productive, particularly in the week leading up to their home game against the New England Patriots. He praised the defense for stepping up, which has been crucial as the Dolphins look to keep their postseason hopes alive. Following their home clash with the Patriots, Miami will hit the road to face the Packers in Week 13.

On Tua Tagovailoa, Hill shared a lighthearted but meaningful observation about the quarterback’s growth. “My biggest thing is he’s not fat anymore, so he can move, he’s more mobile. I don’t know what more to say, but yeah… he looks amazing,” Hill said. Tagovailoa’s improved mobility has been a key factor in extending plays and keeping the Dolphins competitive.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill’s 2024 Season

Hill has had a quieter season compared to previous years, with 44 receptions, 523 yards, and three touchdowns so far. However, he seems to be hitting his stride, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back weeks for the first time this season. His recent performances have been vital for Miami’s push to stay in the playoff race.

Dolphins vs. Patriots: A Key Matchup

The Dolphins previously faced the Patriots in Week 5, earning a 15-10 victory, their second win of the season. In the AFC East, Miami currently sits in second place behind the Bills, who swept their two matchups against the Dolphins earlier this season. This Week 12 game will be pivotal for Miami as they fight to close the gap in the division standings.