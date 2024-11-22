NHL News: Joe Sacco breaks silence after first win as Bruins interim coach

The new man leading the Boston Bruins, Joe Sacco, delivered his most candid message yet following the team’s crucial victory. Sacco held nothing back as he revealed how he felt after breaking the Bruins’ losing streak.

The Boston Bruins finally broke their November slump, securing a 1-0 win against the Utah Hockey Club under interim coach Joe Sacco. The much-needed victory snapped a three-week losing streak that began on November 14 with a 7-2 blowout loss to Dallas. Sacco, leading the team after recent struggles, shared his thoughts on the relief and energy brought by the win.

“It felt pretty good, I’m not going to lie to you, obviously,” Sacco said postgame. “To get our guys to get a win, too, was even more important. We feel better about ourselves, and I think how we went about the game tonight was like a business-like approach.” Sacco credited the victory to key players who lifted the team’s energy during pivotal moments, emphasizing the collective effort that made the difference.

The game’s lone goal came from Elias Lindholm, assisted by captain Brad Marchand. Sacco highlighted the sense of unity shared among the players throughout the contest, noting how critical moments were met with determination and composure. For the Bruins, the win not only halted their losing streak but also provided a morale boost as they prepare for a challenging schedule ahead.

November has been a mixed bag for the Bruins, who now hold a 5-3-2 record for the month. They’ve secured three wins at home but have also suffered three defeats. Following this victory, the team is set to travel to Detroit before returning home to face Vancouver on November 26. They’ll close out the month with a matchup against Pittsburgh, hoping to build momentum.

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 21: Boston Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco looks on behind the bench during the first period against the Utah Hockey Club at TD Garden on November 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Brad Marchand on Bruins’ Hard-Fought Win

“It was a good game tonight, but it’s one game,” said Brad Marchand, who assisted on Lindholm’s game-winning goal. “Our thing has been, we’ve done this before, we have a good game, and we kind of let off. So, we have to continue to build and understand the importance of having the same effort every day.”

Marchand also acknowledged the adjustments made under Sacco’s leadership, noting the impact of having a new voice behind the bench. “It always feels different when there’s a new coach on the bench. There’s a couple good things that we tweaked. Mindsets, I think, were the biggest thing,” he added.