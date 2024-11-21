NBA News: Carmelo Anthony makes something clear on Karl-Anthony Towns' performances with the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns is in his first season with the New York Knicks, and while the team's early results have been promising, some critics believe the star center still has significant room for growth. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony recently weighed in on the subject.

After spending nearly a decade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns made the leap to New York this season, aiming to bring his winning pedigree to the Knicks. The transition has yielded a respectable 9-6 start to the NBA season, but Towns’ individual performances have come under scrutiny. Recently, Carmelo Anthony shared his thoughts on the situation.

“The Knicks are a seamless team, everything flows with them,” Anthony said, commending the overall synergy of the franchise he represented from 2011 to 2017. However, his optimism didn’t fully extend to Towns’ performances with New York this season.

“KAT’s still got to figure out when to roll, when not to roll. When to pop, when to get in the corner, when not to get in the corner,” Anthony remarked, pointing out areas where Towns needs to refine his decision-making. He bluntly added, “KAT’s still got to figure out his (expletive).”

Despite his critique, Carmelo also highlighted what Towns is doing fine. “He’s playing well, he’s shooting the ball extremely well. I love that he’s rebounding the (expletive) ball—that’s the biggest thing about that,” Anthony said, acknowledging the center’s key contributions while reiterating, “He’s still got to figure out his pace with the team.”

Carmelo Anthony, former player of the Los Angeles Lakers

Towns’ performances so far

One of Karl-Anthony Towns‘ standout traits this season has been his scoring ability. He currently leads the New York Knicks with an impressive 26.8 points per game, placing him 12th in the NBA’s scoring rankings for the 2024-25 season, just ahead of teammate Jalen Brunson (25.2 PPG).

Towns has been efficient offensively, shooting 55.1% from the field and an outstanding 50% from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor as a center has been a valuable asset for the Knicks. Defensively, Towns has also stepped up, ranking third in the league in defensive rebounds with an average of 9.4 per game.

Adjustments on the horizon

While Towns’ early numbers are undeniably strong, many, including Carmelo Anthony, believe his best is yet to come. Towns joined the Knicks just days before the start of the regular season, and his integration into the team’s system is ongoing.

As the season progresses, Towns will have more opportunities to develop chemistry with his new teammates and gain a deeper understanding of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s strategies. This adjustment period is a natural part of transitioning to a new environment, and fans have every reason to expect further improvement as Towns continues to acclimate.

For now, Towns’ solid start provides a strong foundation, but with the potential for even greater impact, the Knicks will be watching closely as their new star works to meet the high expectations of playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden.