Milwaukee Bucks will visit Orlando Magic in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

After a long streak of consecutive victories, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to take the leadership of the Eastern Conference. However, every streak has its end and a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers meant he ended such impressive statistics. However, in their last game they beat the Washington Wizards, managing to stay on top.

In any case, the difference with the Boston Celtics is only and games and for that reason they need to continue obtaining victories. And they have a good chance since their rivals are the Orlando Magic, one of the weakest teams in the east. With a record of 27-38, they still have chances to fight for the Play-in, for which of course they will need a good winning streak.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic at the Amway Center, Orlando, Florida this Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSFL.

