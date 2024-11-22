NBA News: Clippers star James Harden explains why he never won a title with the Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden recently shared the reason why he was unable to win an NBA championship during his time with the Houston Rockets.

For many NBA greats, individual brilliance hasn’t always translated into championship glory. Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden is one such example. Despite his historic run with the Houston Rockets, Harden never managed to bring a title home, and he recently explained why during an appearance on the Earn Your Leisure podcast.

Houston was where Harden became a superstar, leading the league in scoring for three consecutive seasons from 2017 to 2020. Reflecting on his tenure with the Rockets, Harden revealed that the team was close to contention for a few seasons but ultimately couldn’t overcome the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.

“I’m still gonna try to get a [championship], but what am I gonna do? I had opportunities, but it just didn’t work out,” Harden said. “The first couple of years in Houston, we just weren’t good enough. We were barely making the playoffs, and then we had 2-3 years where we had a chance. But [Chris Paul] gets hurt, and we’re going up against a real dynasty. The Warriors, then add Kevin Durant. I’m going against a real dynasty, head-up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harden’s last trip to the NBA Finals came in the 2011-12 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where they fell to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Now with the Clippers, “The Beard” has rediscovered his scoring form and is leading his team on a playoff push as he continues his quest for that elusive championship.

Advertisement

LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat drives in the first quarter against James Harden #13 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the 2012 NBA Finals on June 17, 2012. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Harden reflects on time with the Nets and 76ers

During the same interview, Harden also addressed his post-Rockets career, explaining his decision to join the Brooklyn Nets in pursuit of a championship alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Clippers' James Harden sends a clear message to Kevin Durant on his Thunders' past

“And then it’s, ‘Well maybe let me just try to put my pride to the side and sacrifice the money, the individual accolades, all of that,’” Harden explained. “Let me just try to sacrifice and switch it up a little bit, and that’s when the Brooklyn situation happened.”

His time with the Philadelphia 76ers alongside Joel Embiid also didn’t produce the results he had hoped for. “And then the Philly station where it’s like, let me just be a playmaker and switch up my role,” Harden added. “I sacrificed the money and I sacrificed being the top scorer that I am and I will be, for nothing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harden’s quest for a title with the Clippers

While Harden’s prime years may be behind him, he continues to demonstrate his ability to perform at a high level. In the current season, he has been a key contributor for the Clippers, averaging 20.3 points, 8.8 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game through 16 games while shooting 37.2% from the field.

At 35 years old, Harden remains determined to add a championship to his resume and cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats. For now, his focus is on leading the Clippers deep into the playoffs.