Sacramento Kings will play against Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting duel will take place when the leaders of the Eastern Conference face off against the second in the West. The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record of the entire regular season and have managed to get first place in the standings after fighting for several weeks with the Boston Celtics.

The Sacramento Kings have achieved something they haven't been able to do in a long time: have a competitive team. Everything seems to indicate that they will play the Playoffs again, after being left out in 2021/2022, completing 16 consecutive seasons without being in the postseason, a league record. Of course, for this they need to keep winning.

When will Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California this Monday, March 13 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-CA.

