Minnesota Timberwolves will visit Denver Nuggets for the Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The leaders of the Western Conference began their participation in this first round of the Playoffs, as expected: with a categorical 109-80 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who could do little against the Colorado team.

Of course, the locals will look to win their second game in a row to take the series to Minnesota 2-0. In the case of the T-Wolves, they should improve a lot in relation to what was the first game. Because although 2-0 is not a definitive result, it will be very difficult to reverse, so they will do everything possible to make the series 1-1.

When will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial). Other option: TNT.

