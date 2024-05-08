Pumas UNAM hosts the Leg 1 game of the quarterfinals against Cruz Azul in the playoffs of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX. Here's how to watch this game live in the USA.

Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul Live free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX are here. In one of the matches, Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will meet to compete for a spot in the next round, so here’s everything you need to know to see this game live in the USA.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Pumas UNAM advanced to the quarterfinals after a victory over Pachuca in the play-in round. Despite being the second-lowest seed in the league, they now have the opportunity to prove their worth and excel as the dark horse of the competition.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul had a remarkable tournament, finishing the regular season as the second-best team. The Maquina will try to secure its 10th league title, but first they need to defeat Pumas in the quarterfinals.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg Quarterfinal between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be played this Thursday, May 9 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Cesar Huerta, midfielder of Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Leg 1 quarterfinals game between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.