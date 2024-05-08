In another edition of the Clasico Regio, Tigres UANL and Monterrey face in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament. Here's how to follow this match in the USA.

Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey Live free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg quarterfinals￼

Tigres UANL and Monterrey meet in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX. In this artcile you will find all the information you need to see this game in the USA.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This Leg 1 game will be played at the Estadio Universitario, home of Tigres. The Felinos had just one less point than Monterrey, so they will have to close the series on the road.

Monterrey really needs to succeed in this tournament. The Rayados were eliminated from the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, so they want to take revenge against Tigres and defeat them in another edition of the Clasico Regio.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Monterrey match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg Quarterfinal between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will be played this Thursday, May 9 at 11:10 PM (ET).

Gerardo Arteaga of Monterrey

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the USA

This Leg 1 quarterfinals game between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.