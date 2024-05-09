These are the teams with the toughest strength of schedule heading into the 2024 NFL season.

Which team has the toughest 2024 schedule in the NFL?

Although the NFL has not officially released the schedule for the 2024 regular season yet, the path for all teams is already known since their opponents have been determined by rotation and position. In this scenario, bad news for the AFC North.

The five teams with the toughest strength of schedule are the Cleveland Browns (.547), the Cincinnati Bengals (.536), the Pittsburgh Steelers (.533), the Houston Texans (.526) and the Green Bay Packers (.526).

The San Francisco 49ers (.505) and the Dallas Cowboys (.505) have the 12th toughest schedule, while the Kansas City Chiefs (.502) don’t have one of the most complicated ones at No. 16 of the ranking.

The New Orleans Saints (.453) and the Atlanta Falcons (.453), two teams of the NFC South, will have the easiest schedule in 2024.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have one of the toughest schedules in 2024 (Getty Images)

When will the NFL release the 2024 schedule?

The NFL will release the 2024 schedule on May 15th. By the way, in a very interesting stat, the Baltimore Ravens will face 10 teams which reached the playoffs in 2023 (most for any franchise).

What is strength of schedule in NFL?

The strength of schedule in the NFL is the difficulty of a team’s schedule based on the combined winning percentages of its opponents from the previous season. That’s why the AFC North leads the 2024 ranking.