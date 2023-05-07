Harden is a guy who is in constant contact with the community and after the victory in game 4 against the Celtics he showed love to a child by giving him his shoes. Check here who the child was.

Why did James Harden give his shoes to a child after game 4 against Celtics?

The Philadelphia 76ers won game 4 against the Boston Celtics in what was an electrifying game that prevented the Celtics from taking a bigger advantage.

Harden was not only lethal during Game 4 but he set a new postseason personal record with more than 47 playoff games.

The 76ers tied the series with the Boston Celtics but the pain to win Game 4 was obvious as that game ended in overtime 116-115.

Who was the boy who received the Harden's shoes after Game 4?

His name is John Hao, the boy is one of the survivors of the 2023 Michigan State shooting, he was paralyzed after the shooting but that didn't stop Hao and Harden from developing a friendship.

It is not common when an NBA star gives away his shoes after a game, it has to be someone very special like Harden and after Game 4 against the Celtics everyone witnessed what a great person Harden is.