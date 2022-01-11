Miami Heat will visit the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena this Wednesday, January 12. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Atlanta Hawks will face the Miami Heat this Wednesday, January 12 at the State Farm Arena in a match valid for the regular season. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are still in search of first place in the Eastern Conference. Little by little from 4th place they have been getting closer, and now they not only surpassed the Milwaukee Bucks thus remaining third, but they also have the same number of victories as the second (Brooklyn Nets, although with one more defeat than these) and one victory less than the first (Chicago Bulls, although with 4 more defeats than these).

On the Hawks' side, this 2021/2022 regular season has been very difficult for them. Despite this, they are not that far from the Boston Celtics, the last to be entering the Play-in. For that reason, the Atlanta franchise does not give up and continues to fight to be present in the postseason. And to achieve this, it is essential to start adding victories.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat will play this Wednesday, January 12 at the TD Garden will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting duel between two different realities: a team (Miami Heat) that seeks to reach the top of the Eastern Conference, and another (Atlanta Hawks) that will try to reach 10th place to play the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat to be played this Wednesday, January 12, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports SE-ATL, Bally Sports Sun.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not released their favorite yet, although they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. In any case, it is most likely that the favoritism is on the part of the Miami Heat who are the third best team in the Eastern Conference.

