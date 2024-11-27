Andy Reid and the Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. Even without spectacular numbers, Patrick Mahomes has delivered another solid season leading his team to a 10-1 record.

Although the Chiefs proved last year that they can win on the road during the playoffs, this time home-field advantage could be a massive factor considering tough rivals such as the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Undoubtedly, the first step for the Chiefs is to secure a playoff spot, then the AFC West and finally that coveted No.1 seed. This is their clinching scenario ahead of the game on Black Friday against the Raiders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How can Chiefs clinch a playoff spot?

The Kansas City Chiefs have four different scenarios to clinch a playoff in Week 13 when they face the Raiders. They could get in with a win over Las Vegas combined with a Dolphins’ loss or tie against the Packers on Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

Another option for Patrick Mahomes to get a ticket is to beat the Raiders and wait for the Denver Broncos to lose on Monday Night Football with the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid's net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

The other two scenarios are more complicated. One needs a Chiefs win, a Chargers loss with the Falcons and a Broncos tie. Finally, there’s another alternative: Chiefs tie and a Miami loss at Green Bay.