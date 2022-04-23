The Miami Heat will visit the State Farm Center this Sunday, April 24, to play Game 4 of this first round of the 2022 Playoffs against the local Atlanta Hawks. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).
Although the Miami Heat have proven to be superior so far, in Game 3 the Atlanta Hawks showed that nothing is finished and that they have the tools to complicate the best team in the Eastern Conference. They know that it won't be easy, and in fact they had to work hard to get that victory, but of course they will try to surprise.
The Miami Heat remain the favorites in this series and have been superior for much of it. They could even have won Game 3 since the difference was only 1 point in favor of the Hawks (111-110). The Atlanta franchise thus proved to be ready for a tough battle and the Heat should be ready for it.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information
Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM (ET)
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Live Stream: Sling
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines
The series will undoubtedly be tougher and more even than any series between the first and the eighth should be. The Hawks had a very bad start in the regular season which led them to have to fight for the Play-in positions. But if they had had a slightly better start, they would undoubtedly have been one of the best 6.
Eric Spoelstra has got this perfectly: Atlanta's eighth-place finish is highly misleading. And for that reason, the Heat have played very focused and at a high level, as if it were a Conference final. Staying that way will be key to hopefully beat these tough Hawks.
How to Watch or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.
This Playoff game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat to be played this Sunday, April 24, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia; will be broadcast in the United States. Other options: TNT.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds
The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Miami Heat are the favorites to take the victory with 1.77 odds, while 2.10 odds will be for the Atlanta Hawks victory.

