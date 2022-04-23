Atlanta Hawks will play their second game at home (and the fourth of the series) against the Miami Heat this Sunday, April 24. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat will visit the State Farm Center this Sunday, April 24, to play Game 4 of this first round of the 2022 Playoffs against the local Atlanta Hawks. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

Although the Miami Heat have proven to be superior so far, in Game 3 the Atlanta Hawks showed that nothing is finished and that they have the tools to complicate the best team in the Eastern Conference. They know that it won't be easy, and in fact they had to work hard to get that victory, but of course they will try to surprise.

The Miami Heat remain the favorites in this series and have been superior for much of it. They could even have won Game 3 since the difference was only 1 point in favor of the Hawks (111-110). The Atlanta franchise thus proved to be ready for a tough battle and the Heat should be ready for it.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream: Sling

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The series will undoubtedly be tougher and more even than any series between the first and the eighth should be. The Hawks had a very bad start in the regular season which led them to have to fight for the Play-in positions. But if they had had a slightly better start, they would undoubtedly have been one of the best 6.

Eric Spoelstra has got this perfectly: Atlanta's eighth-place finish is highly misleading. And for that reason, the Heat have played very focused and at a high level, as if it were a Conference final. Staying that way will be key to hopefully beat these tough Hawks.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat to be played this Sunday, April 24, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia; will be broadcast in the United States on Sling (50% off your first month). Other options: TNT.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Miami Heat are the favorites to take the victory with 1.77 odds, while 2.10 odds will be for the Atlanta Hawks victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as all NBA games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Atlanta Hawks 2.10 Miami Heat 1.77

*Odds via BetMGM