Atlanta Hawks will play against Miami Heat on Friday at State Farm Arena for Game 3 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 in the US

Atlanta Hawks will play against the Miami Heat on Friday April 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the 3rd Game of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this 2022 NBA Playoffs game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you are in the United States, stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Jimmy Butler pulled up a stellar performance in Game 2, he scored 45 points and registered 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyler Herro, nominated to the 6th Man of the Year award, scored 15 points to help the Miami Heat take a 2-0 lead in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

On the other hand, Trae Young hasn't performed as expected during these first two games. Miami's defense stopped him in Games 1 and 2. He scored 8 points and 25 points respectively. This came as surprise because Atlanta's superstar averaged 28 points per game in the 2022 NBA regular season.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)