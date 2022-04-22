Atlanta Hawks will play against the Miami Heat on Friday April 22, 2022, at 7:00 PM (ET) in the 3rd Game of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this 2022 NBA Playoffs game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it. If you are in the United States, stream live this game on FuboTV (Free Trial).
Jimmy Butler pulled up a stellar performance in Game 2, he scored 45 points and registered 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyler Herro, nominated to the 6th Man of the Year award, scored 15 points to help the Miami Heat take a 2-0 lead in the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
On the other hand, Trae Young hasn't performed as expected during these first two games. Miami's defense stopped him in Games 1 and 2. He scored 8 points and 25 points respectively. This came as surprise because Atlanta's superstar averaged 28 points per game in the 2022 NBA regular season.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information
Date: Friday, April 22, 2022.
Time: 7:00 PM (ET)
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by states in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines
Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are not only East Conference rivals but are Southeast Division rivals too. This means these two sides have to face-off 4 times in regular season. Miami Heat have won 3 times and Atlanta Hawks just once. Games 1 and 2 clearly showed why Miami Heat ended as 1st in the Eastern Conference.
Butler's leadership, Herro's skills and Bam Adebayo's defense are the foundations of the team coached by Erik Spoelstra. On the other hand, Atlanta came off the regular season with a wild Trae Young that demonstrated his ability to be decisive. He has to bring in his best game on Friday night if the Hawks want to fight for a chance to advance to the Conference Semifinals.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: How to watch or stream live in the US
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Prediction and odds
The 2-0 lead that Miami Heat have over Atlanta Hawks has set very high stakes for the oddsmakers. According to BetMGM, Miami Heat are favorites with -120 odds, while Atlanta Hawks have +100 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 221.5 points for Game 3 of this First Round series.
