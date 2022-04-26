Atlanta Hawks will play against Miami Heat on Tuesday April 26 at FTX Arena for Game 5 of the First Round in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 in the US

Miami Heat will have an opportunity to close down this game series against Atlanta Hawks for Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the game information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. If you're in the US, you can see it live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Atlanta Hawks couldn't take the home-court advantage as leverage to tie this series. Hawks avoided the sweep, however lost 86-110 in Game 4. Trae Young registered 9 points with 27% in Field Goals made in 36 minutes. If he wasn't covered by PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo was by his side, and if Young passed him, Jimmy Butler was right on to him. Surprisingly DeAndre Hunter was the Hawks' scoring leader with 24 points.

Miami Heat are one winning game away from a Conference Semifinals spot after two seasons. In 2019-20 NBA season, the Heat advanced to the Conference Semifinals after a First Round sweep over the Indiana Pacers. Jimmy Butler has been off the charts with an average of 31 points per game with 54% in Field Goals made.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Atlanta Hawks will play against the Miami Heat on Tuesday April 26, 2022 for Game 5 of the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Heat have the perfect opportunity to close down this NBA Playoffs series. Game 5 will be held at FTX Arena, Miami's home. Miami's defensive line stellar performance basically erased Young in a 110-86 win over Atlanta. Butler's double-double with 36 points and 10 rebounds showed his dominant perfomance in Game 4.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 5 between Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat to be played on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on NBA TV in the United States. Miami Heat are leading this NBA Playoffs game series 3-1 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Prediction and Odds

Miami Heat are leading 3-1 the series. Hawks will have to push harder in Miami if they want force to play a Game 6. According to BetMGM, the favorites are Miami Heat with -303 odds, while Atlanta Hawks have +240 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 217.5 points for Game 5 of this First Round playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!