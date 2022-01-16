Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Atlanta Hawks at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Monday, January 17. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the State Farm Arena this Monday, January 17, at 6:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks want to reach the highest of standings in the Eastern Conference. There are currently four teams with 27 wins: Chicago Bulls (27-14), Brooklyn Nets (27-15), Miami Heat (27-16) and the Bucks (27-18). That means that only by the number of defeats the team whose main star is Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be higher. However, with just a couple of wins they could be leaders.

On the side of the Atlanta Hawks, although there is still a lot of regular season to play for, it seems that their opportunities are disappearing little by little. With a win/loss balance of 17-25 they are a bit far behind the New York Knicks (22-21). They still have a chance to qualify for the Play-in, but from now on they will have to win as much as possible.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Atlanta Hawks will play against Milwaukee Bucks this Monday, January 17 at 6:00 PM (ET) at the State Farm Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 14, on that occasion it was a victory for Hawks by 120-100.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Monday, January 17, at the State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia; will be broadcast on: TNT, Bally Sports WI.

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The most likely, however, is that the favoritism is in favor of the last NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks who are currently fighting to lead the Eastern Conference.

