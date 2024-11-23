Trending topics:
UFC

MMA News: Umar Nurmagomedov takes a shot at Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his fight with Petr Yan

Following Merab Dvalishvili’s announcement of his upcoming fight against Petr Yan at UFC 313, one of his earliest critics was Umar Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani fighter took to his personal X account to share a pointed message.

Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 74- Kara-France vs Albazi on June 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.
© IMAGO/ZUMA WireUmar Nurmagomedov at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Vegas 74- Kara-France vs Albazi on June 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.

By Richard Tovar

Merab Dvalishvili has announced he will face Petr Yan in March 2025 at UFC 313. While many expected the Georgian-American fighter to be booked for a title shot, fans can at least look forward to seeing him back in action, defending his impressive winning streak.

Among the reactions to his announcement was a sharp response from Umar Nurmagomedov, who didn’t hold back on social media. Umar posted on his personal account: “Someone, please tell him that it looks terrible.” The post quickly gained traction, receiving over 110 replies and 112,000 views within just an hour.

Dvalishvili, however, responded to the backlash with a post emphasizing the challenge posed by Petr Yan. He wrote: “Did you guys watch the full fight for Yan v. Figueiredo?! I know a lot of you guys probably missed it because of the time difference, but it’s a must-watch. Make no comments unless you witnessed the work of Yan. He looked absolutely unstoppable. Let’s go!”

This matchup will mark a rematch between Yan and Dvalishvili, who previously fought in 2023, with Dvalishvili securing his 16th career win. The No. 1 bantamweight contender has not suffered a loss since 2018, when he was defeated by Ricky Simon in New Jersey.

What’s Confirmed for the UFC 313 Main Card?

So far, only the main event featuring Dvalishvili and Yan has been confirmed for UFC 313. However, there are rumors circulating that Alex Pereira could face Magomed Ankalaev, as reported by MMA journalist Rueben Carter.

What Is Petr Yan’s Record?

Petr Yan holds a professional record of 18-5. His most recent fight was against Deiveson Figueiredo, which he won by unanimous decision at UFC Macau. Yan looked sharp in that bout, demonstrating his return to form after enduring three consecutive losses between April 2022 and March 2023.

