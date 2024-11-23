Curious which NHL team dominates social media? See the 2024 rankings of all 32 teams based on fan support and online popularity.

In the fast-paced world of the National Hockey League, popularity is not only measured by victories on the ice but also by the size and engagement of fanbases interacting with teams on social media.

While historic teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks dominate the numbers, newer franchises such as the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken have also made their mark.

But who truly leads in followers? Let’s dive into the 32 NHL teams ranked by fan support to discover who holds the most power and popularity on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter as of November 2024…

32. Utah Hockey Club – 286K

Juuso Valimaki #4 hugs Michael Kesselring #7 of the Utah Hockey Club after winning in overtime in a game against the Boston Bruins at Delta Center on October 19, 2024. (Source: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Utah Hockey Club is navigating both opportunities and obstacles as they work to establish a strong presence in their region. Competing in a market where hockey is still gaining traction, the team’s dedication to growing the sport and building a loyal fanbase is admirable. Through community outreach, consistent performance and a commitment to development, they are steadily solidifying their place in the hockey world.

31. Ottawa Senators – 1M

Tim Stützle #18 of the Ottawa Senators celebrates his first period goal against the Edmonton Oilers at Canadian Tire Centre on November 19, 2024. (Source: Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Despite recent challenges, the Senators have a loyal fanbase and a legacy that includes a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2007. With a young core and developing talent, they are on the path to regaining relevance.

30. Florida Panthers – 1.1M

Aleksander Barkov #16 celebrates with Niko Mikkola #77 and Evan Rodrigues after Barkov’s goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game Three of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

The Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, earning them a prominent place in NHL conversations. This achievement boosted their popularity in South Florida, where they are forging a competitive identity.

29. Columbus Blue Jackets – 1.1M

Zachary Aston-Reese #27 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on November 12, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Although they are still seeking their first major success in the NHL, the Blue Jackets have a growing fanbase. Representing Ohio, their passion for hockey continues to increase thanks to a young and promising team.

28. Nashville Predators – 1.1M

Matt Duchene #95 of the Nashville Predators (2nd from right) celebrates his 300th NHL goal into an empty net at 18:47 of the third period against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in 2022. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Predators have grown significantly in popularity since their 2017 Stanley Cup Final appearance. Their unique atmosphere at Bridgestone Arena, combined with Nashville’s musical spirit, makes them one of the most vibrant teams in the league.

27. New York Islanders – 1.3M

Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders (2n from right) celebrates his first period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With a dynasty of four consecutive championships between 1980 and 1983, the Islanders are a legendary team. Although their glory days are behind them, their history remains a point of pride for a passionate fanbase on Long Island.

26. Calgary Flames – 1.3M

Yegor Sharangovich #17 of the Calgary Flames warms up before a game against the Boston Bruins at the TD Garden on November 7, 2024. (Source: Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Flames, Stanley Cup champions in 1989, have a fiercely loyal fanbase, especially during matchups with their Alberta rivals, the Oilers. Calgary lives and breathes hockey, and their team is a symbol of local pride.

25. Anaheim Ducks – 1.3M

Ryan Strome #16 of the Anaheim Ducks skates in his 800th career NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of a game at the United Center on November 19, 2024. (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Although their only Stanley Cup championship was in 2007, the Ducks are an iconic team due to their connection with the movie The Mighty Ducks. Their history and fanbase in Southern California keep them as a prominent franchise.

24. Carolina Hurricanes – 1.3M

William Carrier #28 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates a goal with the bench during the third period of the game against the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center on November 16, 2024. (Source: Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

The Hurricanes, Stanley Cup champions in 2006, have had a resurgence in recent years. With a mix of young talent and an enthusiastic fanbase, they have shown that hockey can thrive in markets traditionally not associated with the sport.

23. Seattle Kraken – 1.3M

Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken looks on against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on November 20, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In just two seasons in the NHL, the Kraken have managed to generate a large following thanks to their fresh and modern image. Their 2023 playoff appearance solidified their place as a competitive team, attracting new fans and establishing a solid base in the Pacific Northwest.

22. Winnipeg Jets – 1.4M

Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates with Nikolaj Ehlers #27 following a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 22, 2024. (Source: Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Re-established in 2011 after a long absence, the Jets have revived the love for hockey in Manitoba. With one of the most passionate and loudest fanbases in the league, especially during the playoffs, they exemplify the fervor this sport generates in Canada.

21. Buffalo Sabres – 1.5M

Peyton Krebs #19 of the Buffalo Sabres is congratulated at the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 22, 2024. (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Sabres, while still seeking their first championship, have one of the most loyal fanbases in the NHL. With a rich history that includes iconic moments and legendary players, they remain a cornerstone of hockey in the northeastern United States.

20. San Jose Sharks – 1.5M

William Eklund #72 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2024. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Although the Sharks have not won a Stanley Cup, they are one of the most consistent teams in terms of playoff appearances over the past decades. Their bold colors and dynamic playing style have earned them a solid fanbase in Silicon Valley and internationally.

19. New Jersey Devils – 1.6M

Luke Hughes #43 of the New Jersey Devils skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during their game at UBS Arena on November 09, 2024. (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

With three Stanley Cups won between 1995 and 2003, the Devils are a franchise with a rich tradition of success. Known for their dominant defensive style at their peak, their legacy continues to attract loyal followers in New Jersey and beyond.

18. Minnesota Wild – 1.6M

Yakov Trenin #13 of the Minnesota Wild looks on during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 08, 2024. (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Representing the “State of Hockey”, the Wild have a passionate fanbase that fills the Xcel Energy Center season after season. Although they are still seeking their first Stanley Cup championship, their strong connection with the Minnesota community ensures their continued popularity.

17. St. Louis Blues – 1.6M

Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates with Brayden Schenn #10 of the St. Louis Blues after scoring an empty-net goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period in 2024. (Source: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Blues crowned themselves Stanley Cup champions in 2019, a historic milestone for the franchise that ended over 50 years of waiting. This triumph revitalized their fanbase, solidifying their position as one of the most beloved teams in the heart of the United States.

16. Vegas Golden Knights – 1.6M

Tomas Hertl #48 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a goal with Jack Eichel #9 and Nicolas Roy #10 against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Honda Center on November 13, 2024. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As one of the youngest franchises in the NHL, the Golden Knights have made an immediate impact on the league. From reaching the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2018 to winning the championship in 2023, their rapid success has captured the attention of fans in Las Vegas and beyond, becoming a sports phenomenon.

15. Colorado Avalanche – 1.7M

Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on November 21, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Avalanche have won three Stanley Cups, the most recent in 2022, demonstrating their ability to maintain excellence over the years. Their history, which includes legendary players like Joe Sakic, makes them a beloved team among fans worldwide.

14. Dallas Stars – 1.9M

Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on November 20, 2024. (Source: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Winners of the Stanley Cup in 1999, the Stars have been a pillar of hockey in the southern United States. With an expanding fanbase and exciting gameplay, they remain relevant both on and off the ice.

13. Los Angeles Kings – 1.9M

Quinton Byfield #55 and Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings during warm up before the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Crypto.com Arena on November 20, 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

The Kings, with two Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014, are one of the most recognized franchises in the NHL. Their recent success, combined with the glamorous atmosphere of Los Angeles, has helped build a diverse and loyal fanbase.

12. Tampa Bay Lightning – 1.9M

Jake Guentzel #59 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period at the Amalie Arena on November 14, 2024. (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

With recent dominance that includes back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021, the Lightning have established themselves as a force in the NHL. Their success has attracted a rapidly growing fanbase in Florida, proving that hockey can thrive in non-traditional markets.

11. Washington Capitals – 2.1M

Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Capital One Arena on November 13, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Capitals experienced their greatest moment of glory in 2018 when they won their first Stanley Cup, led by Alex Ovechkin, one of the best players in the history of the sport. This achievement solidified their popularity in Washington and across the United States, ensuring them a prominent place in the recent history of the NHL.

10. Edmonton Oilers – 2.2M

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators with Leon Draisaitl #29 at Canadian Tire Centre on November 19, 2024. (Source: Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

The Oilers are synonymous with greatness in the 1980s, when Wayne Gretzky led the team to five Stanley Cups in a seven-year span. Although they have had ups and downs since then, modern stars like Connor McDavid have revitalized the franchise, bringing it back into the spotlight and capturing a new generation of followers.

9. Philadelphia Flyers – 2.4M

Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers skates by the team bench and celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period of their game against the Buffalo Sabres at the Wells Fargo Center in 2024. (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Flyers are one of the most iconic and physical teams in the NHL, with two consecutive Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975. With a passionate fanbase known as the “Broad Street Bullies,” their aggressive style on the ice reflects the hardworking spirit of Philadelphia, ensuring them popularity that transcends generations.

8. Detroit Red Wings – 2.6M

Tyler Motte #14 of the Detroit Red Wings leads a rush ahead of Christian Fischer #36 and Jeff Petry #46 during a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on November 16, 2024. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

Known as the “City of Hockey,” the Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups, making them one of the most successful teams in the NHL. Their dominance in the modern era, led by legends like Steve Yzerman and Nicklas Lidström, solidified their status as an elite franchise. Their fans, known for filling the Little Caesars Arena, are some of the most loyal in the sport.

7. Vancouver Canucks – 2.9M

Conor Garland #8 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates scoring with teammates Quinn Hughes #43 and Filip Hronek #17 against the New York Rangers during the second period on November, 19, 2024. (Source: Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Although they are still searching for their first Stanley Cup, the Canucks have an incredibly passionate fanbase, especially on the west coast of Canada. Their appearances in the finals in 1994 and 2011 are remembered as moments of glory, and their identity as a resilient team has made them a symbol of perseverance in the league.

6. Montreal Canadiens – 3M

Kaiden Guhle #21 and goaltender Sam Montembeault #35 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrate a victory against the Edmonton Oilers at the Bell Centre on November 18, 2024. (Source: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

With a record of 24 Stanley Cup championships, the Canadiens are the most successful team in NHL history. Their legacy transcends generations, and hockey in Montreal is more than just a sport; it’s an integral part of their cultural identity. Their history is filled with memorable moments, from Maurice Richard’s feats to their last cup in 1993.

5. New York Rangers – 3.5M

Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Reilly Smith of the New York Rangers celebrate Zibanejad’s second period goal against the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2024. (Source: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Located in the heart of New York, the Rangers are a historic franchise with four Stanley Cups, the last one in 1994. Their popularity extends beyond the city’s borders, attracting fans from around the world thanks to their prestige and tradition. Playing in the iconic Madison Square Garden only amplifies their relevance in the NHL.

4. Boston Bruins – 3.8M

Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames during the first period at the TD Garden on November 7, 2024. (Source: Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Founded in 1924, the Bruins have won six Stanley Cup championships, the latest in 2011, and are a symbol of sporting excellence in Boston. Their physical and competitive style of play, combined with historical rivalries such as the one with the Canadiens, has solidified a fanbase that is as tough and loyal as the team itself.

3. Toronto Maple Leafs – 4.1M

Morgan Rielly #44 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Capital One Arena on November 13, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs, one of the oldest teams in the NHL, have a guaranteed place in the history of the sport. Although their last championship was in 1967, their legacy, tradition, and passionate fanbase make them a cultural powerhouse in Canada. Every season, “Leafs Nation” holds on to hope for a new title, displaying an unwavering passion that makes them unique.

2. Chicago Blackhawks – 4.7M

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks takes the ice prior to the game against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at the United Center on December 09, 2023. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With a rich history that includes six Stanley Cup championships, the Blackhawks are a giant in the NHL. Their recent dynasty, with titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015, marked a golden era that rejuvenated their global popularity. In Chicago, hockey is synonymous with the Blackhawks, and their fans fill the United Center night after night, proving that this team is a true sports icon.

1. Pittsburgh Penguins – 4.9M

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on April 08, 2023. (Source: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Penguins are a symbol of success in modern NHL, with five Stanley Cups in their history, including three during the Sidney Crosby era (2009, 2016, and 2017). This team has reinvented itself over the decades, and its dominance over the last 20 years has solidified a loyal fanbase that extends beyond Pittsburgh. Their combination of legendary stars and historic moments ensures them a special place in the collective memory of hockey.