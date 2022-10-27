The Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, find out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 NBA Season in the US

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will play against each other at the TD Garden for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. The Celtics want to left behind last game's performance, while the Cavaliers want to extend their winning run to four consecutive games. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Boston Celtics have their mind set to clinch the NBA Finals once again. Although the journey is long, they are already making it count with 3 wins and 1 loss so far. This record has given the Celtics the second place at the Eastern Conference, led by Jayson Tatum with 130 points and Jaylen Brown with 96 points so far.

On the other side, the Cleveland Cavaliers seem like the Donovan Mitchell trade has given a fresh start for one-time NBA Champion franchise. In fact, Spida is leading scorer with 114 points for the Cavs during their winning start of the season. However, the Eastern Conference is starting to look a lot tougher than expected, so anything can happen.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face each other three times during the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. In fact, last season, the 2022 NBA Runners-up won over the Cavs in two of those meetings.

In fact, the last time these two teams played against each other, the game was held at the TD Garden in Boston. In that game, Jaylen Brown pulled up 34 points, with 6 rebounds and 3 assists and made an astonishing performance for the Celtics.

How to watch or live stream free Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Season game between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers to be played on Friday October 28, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) as well as NBA League Pass in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. In fact, due to other NBA games that haven't finished those markets aren't open. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.