Where to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester City and Tottenham face each other in a Matchday 12 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss a moment of the action, with comprehensive broadcast options available for both television and streaming platforms. Find out here kickoff times and viewing options available in the USA.

The Premier League spotlight this weekend falls on a thrilling clash between two Big Six heavyweights, Manchester City and Tottenham. Erling Haaland and company, aim to recover from consecutive setbacks against Bournemouth and Brighton, which have left them five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

On the other hand, Spurs are eager to bounce back after a shocking 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last Matchday, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown as both teams look to regain momentum in the title race.

When will the Manchester City vs Tottenham match be played?

Manchester City take on Tottenham this Saturday, November 23, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 12. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM (ET).

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Tottenham live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Peacock Premium.