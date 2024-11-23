Canelo Alvarez reveals surprising condition to face Jake Paul in a potential fight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez remains one of the most dominant figures in the boxing world. While the idea of a fight between Alvarez and Jake Paul might seem far-fetched, Paul has openly expressed his desire to face the Mexican superstar, claiming it could be “the biggest upset in boxing history.”

Canelo, for his part, has shown some openness to the idea but only under specific circumstances. The Mexican champion has emphasized that his current priority is to face elite-level boxers like David Benavidez and Terence Crawford. However, he has not completely ruled out a bout with Paul, stating he might consider it once his career at the top level of boxing comes to an end.

Despite skepticism about the matchup, the commercial and media appeal of such a fight could bring both sides to the negotiation table. Even though many believe the fight would be unbalanced, Jake Paul’s ambition and Canelo’s pursuit of blockbuster events could make it a possibility in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m not even going to try and call him out. Canelo needs me. He knows he wants a payday. He knows where the money man is at. I want to show the world that all the [stuff] I’ve been saying about beating Canelo is true, and it would be the biggest upset in boxing history. We’ll fight to see who really is the face of boxing because, after this event, I’m going to claim it,” Paul declared confidently.

Advertisement

L-R) Jake Paul announced as winner against Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Advertisement

What Is Canelo Alvarez’s Condition to Fight Jake Paul?

Canelo Alvarez has been clear about his lack of interest in facing Jake Paul, but during an appearance on The Full Send Podcast, he admitted he might consider it under one condition.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul breaks silence on criticism after beating Mike Tyson in controversial fight

“When I’m done with boxing [at the highest level], why not? Yeah, maybe,” Canelo said.“I think it’s good because it brings fans who don’t normally watch boxing. They know Jake Paul, but they don’t know anything about boxing. Maybe [I’ll take the Paul fight].”

Canelo’s openness hinges on the idea that Paul’s influence could introduce new fans to the sport, even if such a matchup wouldn’t align with his current goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can Jake Paul convince Canelo Alvarez for a Fight?

Jake Paul has positioned himself as a polarizing yet significant figure in the boxing world despite his limited experience. His ability to generate controversy and draw attention has turned him into a media sensation.

With a win over Mike Tyson, Paul proved he could sell fights and capture a massive audience. However, his boxing skills have yet to be tested against more seasoned opponents, leaving questions about how he would fare in a fight against an elite boxer like Canelo.

Advertisement

Canelo vs. Paul: An Unlikely Matchup?

While a fight between Canelo and Jake Paul might seem improbable, it cannot be entirely dismissed. Boxing is a sport full of surprises, and major bouts often materialize when least expected. Should the matchup happen, it would undoubtedly be one of the most controversial and attention-grabbing events in recent years.

Advertisement

Whether driven by financial incentives, media attention, or pure spectacle, a potential clash between Canelo and Paul could transcend traditional boxing norms and captivate fans worldwide.