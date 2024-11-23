Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian issues strong statement on rival Kentucky Wildcats ahead of upcoming game

Ahead of a big NCAAF showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Kentucky Wildcats, HC Steve Sarkisian aware of the type of opponent his team will face.

The NCAAF enters its final stretch. With only a handful of games remaining, several teams are battling for a spot in the playoffs. The Texas Longhorns are set to face a crucial matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats and the HC Steve Sarkisian made it clear that his team is up against a tough opponent, acknowledging the strength and challenges that Kentucky will bring to the field.

The team, led by the talented Quinn Ewers, comes off a dominant victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, setting a record of nine wins and just one loss so far this season. To guarantee a spot in the SEC Championship Game, it is crucial for them to secure two more wins.

Sarkisian knows they are facing a tough opponent, one that can ruin your day. Led by Mark Stoops, the Wildcats may not be having their best season, but they are coming off a dominant win over Murray State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Longhorns‘ head coach knows the type of opponent they will face and, in a press conference, made it clear: “You turn on the tape of Kentucky, and if you don’t look at the record, you could argue that, on the defensive side, this might be the most talented defense we have faced all year.”

Advertisement

Tre’vonn Rybka #90 of the Kentucky Wildcats sacks Jayden Johannsen #7 of the Murray State Racers at Kroger Field on November 16, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Advertisement

“You look at their other three games against the other top three teams in the CFP. 13-12 against Georgia, they couldn’t score a touchdown against Kentucky. They beat Ole Miss, and the game against Tennessee could have gone either way. You think about how talented they are and how well they’ve played well against many teams,” Sarkisian finally concluded.

Advertisement

see also Oklahoma HC Brent Venables issues sharp comment on star commit visiting Arch Manning's Texas

Sarkisian sends a clear message to Quinn Ewers and his teammates

The Texas Longhorns are one of the standout teams this season in the NCAAF, but their coach knows there’s still work to be done to achieve great things. That’s why, ahead of the final stretch of the competition, he sent a clear message to both his starting QB Quinn Ewers and his teammates.

“We’re 9-1 for the second year in a row,” Sarkisian said, via InsideTexas. “We’re competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second year in a row. Don’t forget what the last decade looked like. Let’s just remember how good we’ve got it right now and appreciate this team and how good they’re playing right now.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, the HC made it clear about his QB: “My hope is that he’s enjoying this experience because this stuff is once in a lifetime. I’m hopeful that he’s enjoying it, that he’s learning some real life lessons about how to deal with adversity, and I think I’m hopeful that he’s pouring into those that are really close to him.”

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Texas Longhorns?

With the main goal of securing the final two wins of the season to earn a coveted playoff spot, the Longhorns will face two tough opponents in the final stretch of the regular season.

Advertisement

The first of these will be the aforementioned matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, a game that will take place at the DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, possibly the last game of Quinn Ewers in front of his home crowd.

Advertisement

Finally, next Saturday, November 30, the always tough Texas A&M team will host Steve Sarkisian’s squad at their stadium, closing out both teams’ regular season participation.