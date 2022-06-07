The NBA finals move to Boston for what will be Game 3 of the series. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Boston Celtics will play their first home game of these NBA Finals when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

After the series ended tied 1-1 in San Francisco, the teams will go to Boston to play the third and fourth games of these NBA finals. The visitors were hit hard when they lost Game 1, as they hadn't been beaten at the Chase Center all season up to that point. However, in Game 2 they won with authority to even the series.

The Boston Celtics, for their part, know that they have achieved something important: they took away the unbeaten record that the Warriors had at home in these Playoffs. Now they have a chance to turn the series in their favor by playing at TD Garden, where in truth they weren't very strong throughout the postseason, a deficit they'll need to improve if they want to beat Golden State.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The Celtics had an important accomplishment by breaking the Golden State Warriors' undefeated postseason home run. Without a doubt, that was a sign for the San Francisco team that Boston could be a serious threat to them, much more than the rivals in the West were.

However, a deficit that the Celtics have had in these Playoffs has been precisely the games at the TD Garden, in which they won 5 of 9. That gives the Warriors hope that they can put the series in their favor by taking into account He says that the locals have not been very solid at home.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors to be played this Wednesday, June 8 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on ABC.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Boston Celtics are the favorites to take the victory with 1.62 odds, while 2.35 odds will be for the Golden State Warriors victory.

BetMGM Boston Celtics 1.62 Golden State Warrior 2.35

*Odds via BetMGM