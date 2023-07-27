The Phoenix Suns look like the team to beat entering the 2023-24 NBA season, at least on paper. And while paper doesn’t win championships, pairing Devin Booker and Kevin Durant with Bradley Beal is definitely promising.

Then again, even though the team did an outstanding job of filling their roster with long players, switchable defenders, and solid shooters, there are still some doubts regarding the adjustments they’ll have to make to coexist on the court.

With that in mind, Beal talked about this next step after leaving the Washington Wizards, as well as some of the minor — or major — tweaks they’ll have to make for the sake of the team.

Bradley Beal Talks About The Suns

“In terms of our balance, we’ve talked subtly about how this thing can work,” Beal said. “We know it won’t be easy. It’ll be a challenge, but the biggest thing is understanding [that our] one goal at the end of the day is winning.”

“You know, we’re all gonna have our own individual goals, but I think the beauty about our group is that we’re so unselfish,” continued Beal. “And sometimes we might have to, like, yell at each other to shoot the ball or yell at each other to be aggressive because we have that mentality of deferring to the next man.”

At the end of the day, they cannot let ego stand in their way of the ultimate goal. They teamed up for a reason, and not winning a title with this core of players could go down as one of the biggest failures of all time.