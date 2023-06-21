A new super team has formed in the NBA due to another big trade. Bradley Beal was rumored to leave the Washington Wizards this offseason, but the Phoenix Suns didn’t hesitate to add a third elite player on the roster.

This is the third time Kevin Durant is part of a very talented team in the last five years. He got to play for the Golden State Warriors next to Stephen Curry, and he also formed a great starting lineup in the Brooklyn Nets.

His trade to the Suns paired him with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. The veteran is no longer with the team because he was part of the trade, but Durant will play with another All-Star like Beal. That’s why his old comment went viral.

Kevin Durant’s opinion on Bradley Beal

There are times when a player posts something on Twitter that later comes to bite him. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case for the Suns. It was actually the complete opposite considering Durant offered high praise to Beal in December.

“He’s a Hall of Fame, All-Star scorer. Player, sorry. Calling him just a scorer is diminishing who he is”, Durant said when he was still on the Nets. Now he has the chance to contend for a title again with another elite player on the roster.