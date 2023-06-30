Bradley Beal was a constant trade target and name mentioned in NBA rumors. For years, people urged him to leave the Washington Wizards, so he could finally pursue a championship.

The Wizards kept throwing absurd sums of money his way, and Beal obviously claimed that he wanted to stay loyal to the organization. But that came at the expense of being stuck in a bad team.

So, now that he’s finally taken his talents somewhere else, and looking at his supporting cast with the Phoenix Suns, he’s excited about finally having the chance to play in meaningful games.

Beal Is Excited For Finally Playing Meaningful Games

“I think one of the things we take for granted as players is who’s around you, the players around you, and what they bring to the table every single day,” Beal said in his introductory press conference. “It’s not easy to win in this league, and I think that’s where a lot of people get misconstrued.”

“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have, you still have to work and put in the work and get the job done,” Beal contnued. “I’m super ecstatic that every single day I have a chance to play in a meaningful game. That’s one of the biggest factors that impacted me coming here.”

Beal could’ve been playing meaningful games for years now, but he always chose money over competitiveness when he was in Washington. Now, he’ll get to have the best of both worlds.