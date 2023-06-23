The Phoenix Suns will have to explore multiple avenues to try and fill their roster. Adding Bradley Beal to their core of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant made them one of the most expensive teams in the NBA.

They only have a handful of players under contract, and even though the prospect of that much firepower together sounds good on paper, they still need a bench.

However, as much as people thought they would move Deandre Ayton during the NBA Draft, it now seems like they could look to hold onto him, as they’re not getting enough value in return.

Suns Aren’t Likely To Trade Ayton

“They’re leaning towards keeping Deandre Ayton,” John Gambadoro reported. “If you know you have veteran minimum guys that play wing and want to come here, then yes. I just don’t know if you can get the value for him that we want and I don’t think trading him into space is an option because teams like Houston and San Antonio don’t want him. They wanna play their rookies and they want to be bad.”

On top of that, coach Frank Vogel recently stated that he believes he can develop him and turn him into an All-Star caliber big man, and he does have a track record of success with big men:

“I think he can be one of the best centers in the league,” Vogel said. “There are still areas that he can grow offensively, but I’m intent on really connecting with him and restoring him to an All-Star level player.”

Of course, it’ll all depend on whether Ayton actually wants him or not. His effort in the playoffs was non-excusable, and he didn’t do himself any favors if he actually wanted to leave the desert.