The last NBA finalist, the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets will face each other for this 2022 NBA Summer League. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The Boston franchise was without a doubt one of the best last season. After a not so good start to the regular season in which they were fighting for Play-in places, they managed to improve their game so much that they even came close to finishing as leaders. Then in the playoffs they were just as solid reaching the finals, where the Warriors beat them. The arrival of new talents to the team could give them what they need to be champions this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are experiencing a moment of extreme confusion as it is not certain if some of their stars will still be on the team after last season's failure. Without a doubt, the team needs several changes to be able to aspire to the championship, and perhaps the answer is among the rookies and young talents who play this 2022 NBA Summer League.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

It will be a duel between two teams that, although the objective in this 2022 Summer League is to obtain new talent that allows them to improve their teams, they have very different goals in the next season, 2022-2023. Especially considering what happened in the 2022 playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets, still without the certainty that their main stars will remain on the team, want to at least fight to reach the conference finals. The Boston Celtics were very solid against rivals from the east, but against the Warriors they were inferior, so their goal this season is to empower their team to try one more time. For both cases, finding a young talent could be the key.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics to be played this Saturday, July 16 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not defined who will be the favorites for this game yet but they are expected to decide in the next few hours. Taking into account that the players of each team have few games between them, it will not be easy to choose the favorites.

