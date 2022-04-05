Brooklyn Nets will face Houston Rockets at the Barclays Center today, April 5. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021/2022 NBA regular season in the US today

Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets will face each other at the Barclays Center today, April 5 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Nets want to close their regular season as high as possible. The objective of being a direct Playoff team has already vanished, so now they will seek to finish in 7th or 8th place to be able to access the Playoffs by winning a single game (or have a second chance against the winner of the 9th vs 10th in case of losing).

In the case of the Rockets, they will be looking to finish what was thought to be a tanking season from the start. Houston's bet will be to create a more competitive team next season with the help of the Draft. However, once the objective of being eliminated is achieved, they may try to play the last games with their full potential and that makes them more dangerous (as happened with the Oklahoma City Thunder with the Phoenix Suns).

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets will play this Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 8, and at that time, it was a victory for the Rockets by 114-104.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets to be played this Tuesday, April 5, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on: YES.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Houston Rockets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers predict an easy win for the Nets. According to BetMGM, the Brooklyn Nets have odds of 1.05, while it gives the Houston Rockets odds of 11.00. The total is at 243.5.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!