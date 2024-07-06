Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the 2024 Draft. The focus is on Bronny's development and the possibility of Bryce James joining the NBA in the future, as LeBron nears the end of his legendary career.

The 2024 NBA Draft marked a historic milestone for the Los Angeles Lakers by selecting Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, with the 55th pick. While the decision generated skepticism in some quarters, the reality is that Bronny, at just 19 years old, has time to develop and prove himself.

The initial plan for Bronny is for him to continue his development with the South Bay Lakers during his rookie season, accumulating experience and pace of play that he didn’t have in his only college season.

Right now, the focus isn’t just on Bronny, as his younger brother, Bryce James, is also turning heads as a promising prospect at the high school level, and the question mark has been raised about the possibility of playing together.

The possibility of a LeBron-Bronny and the unknown of Bryce

While the idea of seeing LeBron and Bronny share the NBA court is exciting, the possibility of Bryce joining them in the future seems more remote. Even though LeBron James has proven his longevity by playing 71 games last season at age 39, with the expectation of playing at least two more seasons, time is ticking and his career is nearing the end.

Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cleveland High School on November 19, 2022 in Reseda, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

With LeBron James entering his 20th season and about to turn 40, it’s unlikely that his career will extend much beyond the two seasons that are expected. This is why the Lakers are looking for young talent to usher in a new era for the franchise.