Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors has been full of controversy. The Warriors' strategy, which included chasing LeBron James, Mikal Bridges, Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, led to delays in negotiations with Thompson.

Klay Thompson‘s abrupt departure from the Golden State Warriors has become one of the most relevant topics on the current NBA scene. After agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks, the three-time NBA champion’s future has taken an unexpected turn.

According to a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Kendra Andrews, Thompson’s frustration with Golden State was due in part to the team’s strategy of chasing big-name stars, such as LeBron James.

Sources close to the player revealed that, throughout the season, the Warriors prioritized negotiations with James, Mikal Bridges, Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, repeatedly delaying talks with Thompson.

James signs with Lakers, Thompson seeks fresh start

It should be noted that efforts to acquire James were unsuccessful, as the player signed a maximum two-year contract with Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Bridges was traded to the Knicks, George joined the 76ers and Markkanen remains on the market, with an unlikely trade due to the Warriors’ reluctance to part with Jonathan Kuminga.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter in game four of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images.

With the Warriors lacking progress in negotiations and their continued search for stars, Thompson’s camp submitted a final two-year offer worth $20 million annually a month ago. However, the Warriors again delayed talks due to potential trades, leading Thompson to make the decision to seek a fresh start in Dallas.