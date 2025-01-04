Bad news for Lionel Messi: Argentina's major challenge for 2025 at risk of postponement

In 2025, Argentina are focused on securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. To achieve this, they must maintain their strong performance in the South American qualifiers and finish among the top six teams. However, alongside this primary goal, Lionel Messi and the squad had another prestigious challenge in mind, which now appears to be delayed.

As champions of the 2024 Copa America, Argentina earned a place in the Finalissima, a high-profile tournament that pits the South American champions against the winners of Euro 2024—in this case, Spain. The match was initially scheduled to take place in 2025, but it now seems increasingly unlikely to happen on time due to a packed international schedule.

According to La Nacion, FIFA’s crowded calendar for 2025—filled with World Cup qualifiers and Nations League fixtures—makes it almost impossible for the two teams to meet. Adding to the complications is the timing of the Club World Cup, where several key players from both teams are expected to compete.

Given these scheduling conflicts, the Finalissima is now likely to be postponed until 2026, with March being the most probable date. By then, World Cup qualifiers across the continents will be concluded, and teams will be in the final stages of their preparations for the tournament, making this match an ideal opportunity to gauge their readiness.

Rodri of Spain celebrates after the team’s victory as Spain advance to the final after the UEFA EURO 2024

Coaches weigh in on the Finalissima

Both Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni and Spain’s Luis de la Fuente have recently discussed the importance of the Finalissima to their respective teams, though the timing remains uncertain. “I don’t know if it will be played,” Scaloni said at the end of 2024. “It will probably be difficult due to the dates, especially for Spain, which has qualifiers running until November. I don’t see it as feasible.”

De la Fuente expressed a similar sentiment but remains hopeful about the match. “We have the Finalissima pending, which pits the champions of the Euro and Copa America against each other, but there’s still no date. Playing that match gives us a special excitement,” he said, indicating Spain’s eagerness to play, even though the timeline is still unclear.

Argentina: Defending Finalissima champions

Argentina are the reigning champions of the Finalissima, having won the 2022 edition by defeating European champions Italy 3-0 at Wembley, with Lionel Messi leading the team and Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala scoring the goals.

Although the Finalissima is a relatively new tournament, it serves as a modern successor to long-standing competitions between the champions of Europe and South America. From the 1980s to the 1990s, the intercontinental clash was held under the name Artemio Franchi Cup, with France as the inaugural champions in 1985, defeating Uruguay. Eight years later, Argentina claimed the title by beating Denmark.

The tournament was eventually replaced by the Confederations Cup, which included teams from every continent, along with the reigning world champion and the host nation of the next World Cup. FIFA discontinued the Confederations Cup in 2017, in part to free up space for the creation of the Club World Cup. This paved the way for the return of the Finalissima, with Argentina’s 2022 triumph marking its reintroduction.