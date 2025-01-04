NFL News: Lamar Jackson sets powerful quarterback record, boosting his MVP hopes

Lamar Jackson remains unstoppable with the Baltimore Ravens, and during the final game of the 2024 NFL regular season, he set a unique record as a quarterback—one that no one had come that close to attempting or breaking. This record could also help him secure the MVP award, where he is considered one of the top two favorites.

According to stats, Jackson finally reached 4,000 passing yards during the Week 18 game against the Browns, making him the first NFL quarterback to achieve this milestone. The record also includes the 800+ rushing yards he has accumulated this season with the Ravens.

Jackson’s record is a combination of a strong arm, quick legs, and having talented wide receivers like Zay Flowers, who has 73 receptions, to help him out. Tight end Mark Andrews, with 51 receptions, brings their combined total to over 1,600 receiving yards this season.

In the rushing game, Jackson has over 130 rushing attempts on the season, ranking second among all Ravens running backs, behind Derrick Henry, who has 305 attempts for 1,783+ rushing yards in the current season. In addition to the 800 rushing yards, Jackson also scored 4 rushing touchdowns.

Jackson’s Best Week of the 2024 Regular Season

Jackson was lethal in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game went into overtime, and the Ravens won 41-38. Jackson had 348 passing yards, marking his best week in terms of yards, and one of just two weeks where he passed for over 300 yards—the other came in Week 6 against the Commanders with 323 yards.

MVP Could Be Jackson’s

This isn’t Jackson’s first MVP battle with another quarterback. This time, the fight is head-to-head against Josh Allen. However, Jackson has experience in these types of MVP races, having already won two MVP awards—one in 2019 and the most recent in 2023.