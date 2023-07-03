The Chicago Bulls have already made it clear that they don’t expect to see PG Lonzo Ball back in an NBA hardwood any time soon, ruling him out for the whole 2023-24 season.

Ball has undergone multiple surgeries on his knee, yet he has made little-to-no progress. He’s still in pain, and it will be a while before he’s ready to partake in basketball activities again, if ever.

That’s why Arturas Karnisovas and the Bulls have reportedly applied for a Designated Player Exception worth $10.2 million, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bulls Apply For DPE For Lonzo Ball

“Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas alluded to this being a possibility on draft night,” wrote Charania. “The team’s chief basketball executive ruled out Chicago waiving and stretching Ball’s contract but left the door open for applying the disabled player exception, which is the route the team has taken.”

“It’s a no-brainer for the Bulls, who also announced on draft night that Ball is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season,” added Charania. “The exception now gives the capped-out Bulls a tool to sign a player this offseason.”

Truth be told, this only confirms that Ball is closer to being medically forced to retire than to suit up ever again. It’s a shame, but the Bulls will look to find ways to get his salary off their books.