Cavaliers crowd leaves major impression on Kenny Atkinson

Praise from Kenny Atkinson for the Cleveland Cavaliers fans after being impressed by the support the team received in a decisive Game 4 against Detroit.

Kenny Atkinson praised the incredible energy of the local crowd after the Cleveland Cavaliers secured a vital win to tie their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. The head coach credited the supporters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for providing a massive home-court advantage that helped the team overcome a resilient Detroit squad in a high-stakes environment.

During his post-game presser, Atkinson emphasized that the playoff atmosphere reached a level he had rarely witnessed in his coaching career. “Top, by far the best I’ve seen. This is a great crowd in regular season but that was insane. That’s up there with the best crowds I’ve ever seen. They’re always behind us, incredible atmosphere,” he declared to reporters.

The victory was not without its controversies, as the intensity of the game led to significant friction between the two coaching staffs regarding how the matchup was called. While the Cleveland fans celebrated the win, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff questioned officiating after the Pistons’ loss to the Cavaliers, suggesting the momentum was shifted by a disparity in whistles throughout the night.

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Tie series means more games

The series now stands at a 2-2 deadlock, turning the remaining matchups into a best-of-three battle for a spot in the next round. Cleveland’s offense has found its rhythm during these home games, shooting nearly 48% from the field and utilizing a balanced attack that has kept the Pistons’ defense on its heels during critical fourth-quarter runs.

Kenny Atkinson on where Cleveland’s fans rank:



“Top, by far the best I’ve seen. This is a great crowd in regular season but that was insane. That’s up there with the best crowds I’ve ever seen. They’re always behind us, incredible atmosphere.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/un51wSe9rs — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) May 12, 2026

Statistically, the Cavaliers have relied heavily on their perimeter shooting, which improved significantly after a sluggish start to the postseason in the first two games. They have successfully limited Detroit’s second-chance points, averaging 42 rebounds per game in their recent wins, a factor that has proven to be the difference-maker in closing out tight defensive possessions.

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This deep push is particularly meaningful for Cleveland, as it marks the furthest they have gone in the NBA playoffs since the 2017-18 season. With the momentum now swinging back and forth, the Cavaliers are looking to recapture the magic of their championship-contending years by relying on both their star talent and the unwavering support of their home fans.