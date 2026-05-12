What do Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr need now to win Saudi Pro League title after tie vs Al Hilal?

Al Nassr tied against Al Hilal at the last minute, and the question emerges: What does Cristiano Ronaldo need to win the Saudi Pro League?

Al Nassr ended up wasting a golden opportunity after Al Hilal tied the match 1-1 in the final minute of stoppage time with a terrible mistake by the goalkeeper, Bento. With this result, it is not enough for Cristiano Ronaldo to lift the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr still depend on themselves though. With the draw, they reached 83 points, which is why they maintain control of their destiny. To celebrate the title without depending on anybody else, Al Nassr need to win their final match of the season against Damac FC on Thursday, May 21, 2026. That would see the team reach a total of 86 points, making it mathematically impossible for Al Hilal to finish first.

However, Al Nassr could still secure the title even before playing their pending game. Since Al Hilal have 78 points and play one of their two remaining games on Saturday, May 16, Ronaldo and company could already see themselves crowned as champions with an Al Hilal tie or loss against Neom.

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Curiously, Al Nassr have a chance to secure another title on Saturday when they play the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka. That means Ronaldo could end up celebrating two different titles on the same day.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Updated Saudi Pro League table

With this result, the updated Saudi Pro League standings paint a special picture on the remaining fixtures for Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

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It is important to remember that Al Nassr already played one more match (33) than Al Hilal (32). Al Hilal are only five points behind, which forces them to win their two remaining matches, and if Al Nassr lose their final match, they could lose the title.

Position/Team Points Games Played 1. Al Nassr 83 33 2. Al Hilal 78 32

The terrible mistake by Bento

Everything was joy and high emotions for Al Nassr until the 90+8’ minute, literally the final minute of the match, when Al Hilal launched a desperate throw-in into Bento’s area. He inexplicably let it slip through his hands and slowly into the net, forcing a devastating 1-1 draw that led to criticism towards Bento.

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A clearly dejected Ronaldo was seen on the bench, where he saw the final minutes of the match after being subbed off at the 83th minute. After all, Al Nassr were already trying to secure the result, since with the 1-0 they were becoming league champions, something truly unbelievable that could end up changing the Saudi Pro League finale.