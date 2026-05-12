Memphis Grizzlies mourn the passing of Brandon Clarke at 29

The Memphis Grizzlies mourned the passing of their player, Brandon Clarke, at 29 years old, through an official statement.

The NBA is in mourning after the passing of Memphis Grizzlies player Brandon Clarke at 29 years old was confirmed this Tuesday, May 12, 2026. This is truly something painful and unexpected, surely for everyone.

Through an official statement, the Grizzlies mourned his loss and sent a message. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.

We express our deepest condolonces to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Grizzlies expressed. At the moment, the cause of death was not immediately announced.

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Adam Silver sends a message

This was something very uncommon in the world of sports, for someone active and currently playing for this to happen was unthinkable. Adam Silver showed his condolences and a message of sympathy through an official statement from the NBA.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous pride and grit.

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“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends, and the Grizzlies organization.” Adam Silver wrote through the statement. It remains to be seen what will happen with tonight’s playoff games, but surely we will see tributes for the player and moments of silence.

Clarke and his time with the Grizzlies

Clarke was drafted in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019 and was traded two weeks later to Memphis, where he spent his entire seven-year career. Clarke emerged as a key contributor as a Grizzlies rookie during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 58 games while making the NBA’s All-Rookie Team and finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Clarke served primarily as a valuable bench player early in his career and signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Grizzlies in October 2022. He suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in March 2023 and appeared in only six games the following season. After playing in 64 games in 2024-25, Clarke appeared in just two games this season because of calf and knee injuries.