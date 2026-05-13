Pirates’ Don Kelly reacts after Paul Skenes flirts with no-hitter in historic outing

Manager Don Kelly reacted after Paul Skenes carried a no‑hitter into the seventh inning during another historic outing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly watched Paul Skenes deliver another dominant performance Tuesday night as the young ace carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning during the Pirates’ 3-1 win over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park.

As Skenes continued overpowering Colorado’s lineup throughout the game, Kelly admitted the possibility of a historic performance crossed his mind while watching from the dugout. “Paul is capable of pitching like this every time out. But, yeah, it crossed my mind that he might get (a no-hitter),” Kelly said according to MLB.com, after Skenes struck out 10 batters across eight scoreless innings.

The Pirates right-hander retired the first 14 hitters he faced and struck out the first six batters of the game before Mickey Moniak broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the seventh inning, as Nolan McLean chases Paul Skenes in the NL Cy Young race.

Advertisement

Skenes dominates Rockies lineup in another historic performance

Skenes controlled the game from the opening inning, consistently generating swings and misses while showcasing elite command throughout the outing. The 2024 National League Rookie of the Year allowed only two hits and did not issue a walk while throwing 98 pitches over eight innings.

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pirates pitches in the seventh inning against the Rockies. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Skenes continues building elite MLB resume

The dominant outing added to an already historic stretch for Skenes, who continues establishing himself as one of baseball’s top pitchers. Despite the near no-hitter, Skenes said he was not thinking about the milestone early in the game.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Paul Skenes already among MLB’s elite pitchers? Is Paul Skenes already among MLB’s elite pitchers? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

“No. Just because it’s so early,” Skenes said. “There’s a lot of game left at that point.” The Pirates received offensive contributions from Nick Gonzales, Brandon Lowe, and Bryan Reynolds, while Gregory Soto secured the save in the ninth inning.