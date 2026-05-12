Cristiano Ronaldo can still win Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr but might fall short of individual trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo still has chances to win the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, but could end up without an individual trophy this season.

Al Nassr suffered and ended up drawing 1-1 against Al Hilal in the final minute, a match that could have crowned Al Nassr as champions, but it slipped away from them at the very last moment. They still have chances to win it, but Cristiano Ronaldo will miss out on the league Golden Boot.

The scoring table places Ronaldo in third place with 26 goals, above him are Julian Quinones with 29, three more goals, and then Ivan Toney with 31, who came from scoring a hat trick in his last match. The Al Ahli striker starred in his side’s 3-1 victory at home to Al Fateh on Wednesday night, his treble in Jeddah featuring two typically poised penalties and another predatory finish.

Ronaldo is theoretically without chances of winning the competition Golden Boot, unless in the final matchday of Al Nassr against Damac, he scores six goals to surpass Toney and hopes that neither Quinones nor Toney scores again, and they also still have one more matchday to do it.

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Cristiano already won that award

Despite not winning it this year, Ronaldo already achieved it on two occasions and completed a back-to-back. Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, scoring 25 goals for Al Nassr to secure his second consecutive title as top scorer. And clarifying that he also won it in 2023-24.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

What matters now to Ronaldo

The most important thing for him this season is winning those titles he has searched for so much, both the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League. They could end up becoming champions on the same day if the results go in their favor, taking into account the updated standings and the remaining fixtures.

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Al Nassr, to become league champions, depend on themselves or simply with an Al Hilal draw in their next match, it would be enough for them to become champions. And if that does not happen, they will depend on themselves.

Ronaldo remains optimistic despite the draw, and he showed it in a message he left on social media. That reflects his leadership within the team despite Bento, the goalkeeper, making a terrible mistake that they hope will not, but could end up costing them a championship.