Why are Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku not starting today for Man City vs Crystal Palace in 2025-26 Premier League?

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in a key 2025–26 Premier League clash without Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku in the starting lineup.

Manchester City host Crystal Palace with the goal of winning to stay alive in the 2025–26 Premier League title race. The big news is that neither Rayan Cherki nor Jeremy Doku will start the match due to tactical decisions.

Manager Pep Guardiola opted for different alternatives in the Citizens’ attack. In the absence of Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush will play as the center forward, accompanied by Savinho, Phil Foden, and Antoine Semenyo.

Arsenal remain at the top of the standings, and City cannot afford to lose this postponed match if they want to stay alive in the title race. Five points separate the two teams, making a win essential for the home side to cut the gap down to two.

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Manchester City don’t want to lose hope

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in a postponed match corresponding to Matchday 31. Once the game is over, both the Citizens and Arsenal — the league’s main contenders — will have played 36 matches.

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal on the ball while under pressure from Erling Haaland.

If City manage to secure the victory, they will cut the gap with the Gunners and keep their hopes of becoming champions fully alive. However, only two matches will remain for them to pull off the feat.

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vs Crystal Palace, Matchday 31

at Bournemouth, Matchday 37

vs Aston Villa, Matchday 38

City want to win the FA Cup

Although Manchester City still dream of winning the 2025–26 Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s team will have the chance to lift a trophy next weekend. On Saturday, City will face Chelsea in a new edition of the FA Cup final at Wembley.