The Chicago Bulls will play against the Milwaukee Bucks for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks will face-off for a 2022 NBA Preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Chicago Bulls are closing out their preseason with this game at home. Despite the rumors over the summer, Zach LaVine will play another season with the six-time NBA Champion franchise, and will hope to pass up their last season performance. In fact, the Bulls took their first steps towards this goal with a 2-1 record throughout this preseason.

On the other side, the Milwaukee Bucks are still looking for missing pieces to follow their star Giannis Antetokounmpo to another NBA Championship in the upcoming season. In fact, they have been linked to a possible trade for Jae Crowder, alongside other franchises. In the mean time, the Bucks will close out their preseason with two big-time games, including a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: UnitedCenter in Chicago, Illinois

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks have had different storylines throughout the 2022 NBA Preseason. In fact, the Bulls have won two games out of their three preseason games, while the Bucks haven't picked up a win, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo had important playing minutes.

As for last season, Giannis had a 4-0 record against the Chicago Bulls, not including the playoffs series where the Bucks ended up on top. So, despite this is a preseason games, as both teams are conference rivals, this matchup could get interesting to watch.

How to watch or live stream free Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: in the US

The 2022 NBA Preseason game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks to be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as on NBA TV for the US.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

At this time, the oddsmakers in the US haven't released their predicitions for this NBA Preseason game. However, as the Milwaukee Bucks are one of the top NBA teams right now, it is safe to assume, the two-time NBA Champion franchise will be the favorite to win this game.