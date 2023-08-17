The Golden State Warriors shook the NBA to its core when they traded for Chris Paul. Having him on that system seems — not to mention those threads — seems quite odd, but we’ve seen crazier things happen.

Paul has been on the other side of the court way too many times. There has always been a bit of animosity between him and the Warriors, but that’s all water under the bride now.

Apparently, the veteran point guard is looking forward to showcasing his talents in the Bay area and sharing the court with Stephen Curry and his sworn enemies for a change.

Chris Paul Talks About His New Role With The Warriors

“I’m excited about Steph, Draymond, Klay, all the different guys, Wigs [Andrew Wiggins],” Paul told ESPN. “I’m excited for us to get together and see what it looks like. It’s just crazy how life works. But when it comes to basketball, I’m probably closest to my happiest. I’m obviously happiest when I’m with my family, but basketball is my safe haven; it’s been that way for a long time.”

“At this point in the summer, I can’t even start to even digest that [playing for the Warriors] even a little bit until we all get together,” Paul continued. “I won’t know [my role] until we get to camp. In all honesty, probably the same thing it’s always been, to hoop, leadership. With all these years of playing, the game doesn’t change so much. I’m excited to sort of figure that out.”

At the end of the day, Paul is one of the most intelligent players in the game, so he’ll find ways to adapt and be productive, even if that means taking a step back for the first time in his career.