The Golden State Warriors swung for the fences with one of the most head-scratching trades in recent NBA history, moving on from Jordan Poole to land Chris Paul.

Despite his age and injury woes, Paul is obviously still one of the greatest playmakers in the history of the game, and his mid-range scoring game has aged like a fine wine.

That’s why even though his fit next to Stephen Curry — or the fact that he may have to come off the bench — raise concerns, former Warriors star Shaun Livingston believes he’ll do just fine in the Bay Area.

Shaun Livingston Talks About Chris Paul’s Arrival

“When you go back and look at our teams that were able to win on the road – and I’m talking about winning on the road, which you have to do in the playoffs – you’ve got to be able to get stops. Period,” Livingston said.

“But you also need a little bit of diversity in your offense. Our teams had that. Of course, we had it with KD,” he continued. “But even with the teams before he came, we had other ways of scoring– Chris brings that. He brings another playmaker and someone who is trusted in the moments that matter the most.”

Paul is a professional, and he’ll likely adapt to whichever role the team needs of him. Nonetheless, we still have to see it to believe it, and this could either turn out to be great or a ticking time bomb.